Twin Cities leaders condemn federal surveillance efforts during ICE surge

Twin Cities community, education, faith, labor and healthcare leaders gathered Tuesday morning to condemn reports of federal surveillance targeting progressive groups during Operation Metro Surge earlier this year.

The surveillance plans, dubbed Operation Puppet Master and Project Whipple Shield, were discovered within the federal government's lawsuits against 15 people charged with conspiracy to "violently oppose immigration law enforcement," according to U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen.

According to court documents, undercover officers with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security posed as protesters to spy on community meetings at churches, parks, libraries and schools.

Now, advocates are calling on Minnesota companies to publicly reject surveillance and call for transparency.

"We are calling on other communities of faith on our elected officials, on Minnesota businesses to stand together, to say no to political surveillance and intimidation, to say yes to holding together as a community, to caring for one another," said Rev. Jen Crow, senior minister at First Universalist Church of Minneapolis

When asked for comment last week, Homeland Security officials said they won't comment on ongoing investigations or methods.