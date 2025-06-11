Habitat for Humanity keeps building forward despite growing fiscal challenges

Habitat for Humanity continues to build forward amid a growing number of challenges.

"Last year, we helped 139 families achieve homeownership," said Chris Coleman, CEO of Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity. "The cost of our materials are increasing so it's hard to predict exactly how much it's going to cost us to build a home. And then there's just uncertainty at the federal level about funding and what impact that could have on us."

Locally, the proposed federal budget cuts could result in a funding loss of $4 million to $5 million per year.

"If you look at the cost of housing which has skyrocketed, our families' incomes haven't. They've stayed relatively flat. The American dream of home ownership gets further and further out of reach for families," said Coleman. "So, we need to double our efforts. We need to work with our partners like we have here today with Apple Ford."

Kelly Gulbrandson is community relations director for Apple Autos.

"This is the first time we have employees from our stores here to help finish a home for a family. We get to come in and kind of make all the magic happen at the end, which is so rewarding," Gulbrandson said.

That magic also comes from AmeriCorps volunteers. Two of them are working on this homesite. Last week, a federal judge issued a temporary block on the Trump administration's cancellation of hundreds of millions of dollars in AmeriCorps grant funding and thousands of workers in about two dozen states, including Minnesota.

The decisions being made in Washington could alter Habitat's plans, but for now, community support is helping hammer away at home insecurity.

"We just keep on working. Roll up our sleeves and we figure out how we can help out families," said Coleman.

Apple Autos is hosting a "One Day to Restore" event on Saturday, June 21, at all three locations to collect household donations for Habitat for Humanity Restores.