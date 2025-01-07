Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity honors Jimmy Carter's legacy

MINNEAPOLIS — Tributes to former president Jimmy Carter are pouring in from across the country, including from the Twin Cities. At Habitat For Humanity Twin Cities' Restore Outlet in New Brighton, a moving memorial is underway.

Carter was one of Habitat for Humanity's most famous volunteers. He volunteered with the organization for 40 years, and a wall at the New Brighton store is giving Minnesotans a chance to honor his life of service.

Visitors can come and sign the wall, or write a letter to Carter. Eventually, the lumber will be used to build houses.

Carter and his wife started the Carter Work Project in 1985, where they dedicated a week of their lives to the Habitat for Humanity mission. Since then, the event has taken place in 14 different countries with the help of 100,000 volunteers, including folks in Minnesota.

In 2010, his project helped build renovate and repair 20 homes in the Twin Cities.

"It's really incredible just to be in his presence, his grace, his kindness, compassion and his dedication to the mission. You can just feel his complete commitment to habitat and to the families that we are partnering with," said Kate Loe, vice president of research development for Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity.

President Carter will lie in state at the capitol rotunda, where the public can visit him starting Tuesday night.

Thursday a funeral service will be held for him at the National Cathedral, before his remains are flown back to Georgia for a private service.

Minnesotans can pay their respects at Habitat for Humanity's New Brighton Restore Outlet through Thursday or at its home office in St. Paul on Wednesday and Thursday.