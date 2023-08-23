Watch CBS News
Families head indoors to escape the heat

By Kirsten Mitchell

/ CBS Minnesota

Salvation Army cooling centers open during extreme heat
Salvation Army cooling centers open during extreme heat 00:15

EDINA, Minn. – Families are doing what they can to cool down. The beach was busy at Wirth Lake in Minneapolis Tuesday as temperatures climbed into the triple digits across some portions of the state. Other Minnesotans, though, avoided the outdoors altogether.

"I come out here three, four times a week and it's usually pretty crowded," Kristy Thiele said.

Friends Kristry Thiele and Chrissie Bonnes were some of the few people in sight at Centennial Lakes Park in Edina.

"It's definitely beyond a little uncomfortable. I'm a hot-weather person. I actually really like the warmth usually, but this is too much even for me," Bonnes said.

It's dangerously hot, especially for people who work outdoors like Centennial Lakes Park maintenance worker Dan O'Connell.

"The heat is hurtin' me, man!" O'Connell said.

He took breaks in the air conditioning and drank plenty of water.  

10p-pkg-dangerous-heat-wcco3wyy.jpg
WCCO

"A lot of water, I've probably drank now two bottles of water out of my Gatorade bottle," he said.

The summer sizzle brought families indoors at Edinborough Indoor Playground in Edina.

"This is a place we come to in the winter time normally, but it was open all summer and we thought it would be a good way to find some AC and still let them run around and burn off that energy," parent Yvette Scanlon said.

Brad Johnson and his family is in Minnesota this week visiting relatives. He said he came to Minnesota to escape the heat from Virginia, but instead is now having to alter plans because of the heat here.

"Indoors for sure. Maybe go to a movie," Johnson said.

The heat canceled quite a few summer programs and events Tuesday in the Twin Cities.

First published on August 22, 2023 / 9:59 PM

