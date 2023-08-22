Salvation Army cooling centers will be open during extreme heat
MINNEAPOLIS -- An excessive heat warning will be in place in the Twin Cities Tuesday and Wednesday as heat indices surpass 100. Anyone needing to stay cool will have options across the metro.
The Salvation Army will have cooling centers open across the Twin Cities:
- Salvation Army Temple, 1604 E. Lake St., Minneapolis, (612) 721-1513
- Salvation Army Parkview, 2024 Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis, (612) 522-4871
- Salvation Army Noble, 10011 Noble Pkwy., Brooklyn Park, (763) 425-0517
- Salvation Army Eastside,1019 Payne Ave., St. Paul, (651) 776-8169
- Salvation Army Citadel, 401 West 7th Street, St. Paul, (651) 224-4316
- Salvation Army Lakewood, 2080 Woodlynn Ave., St. Paul, (651) 779-9177
- Salvation Army Central, 2727 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis, (612) 789-2858
All service centers will be open during normal business hours Tuesday through the extended heat this week.
WCCO has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will approach 100, and humidity levels will be oppressive.
For more information, click here.
