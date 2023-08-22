Salvation Army cooling centers will be open during extreme heat

MINNEAPOLIS -- An excessive heat warning will be in place in the Twin Cities Tuesday and Wednesday as heat indices surpass 100. Anyone needing to stay cool will have options across the metro.

The Salvation Army will have cooling centers open across the Twin Cities:

Salvation Army Temple, 1604 E. Lake St., Minneapolis, (612) 721-1513

Salvation Army Parkview, 2024 Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis, (612) 522-4871

Salvation Army Noble, 10011 Noble Pkwy., Brooklyn Park, (763) 425-0517

Salvation Army Eastside,1019 Payne Ave., St. Paul, (651) 776-8169

Salvation Army Citadel, 401 West 7th Street, St. Paul, (651) 224-4316

Salvation Army Lakewood, 2080 Woodlynn Ave., St. Paul, (651) 779-9177

Salvation Army Central, 2727 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis, (612) 789-2858

All service centers will be open during normal business hours Tuesday through the extended heat this week.

WCCO has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will approach 100, and humidity levels will be oppressive.

For more information, click here.