Minneapolis temporarily closes 12 recreation centers, cancels several events amid extreme heat

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – While the Twin Cities are under an excessive heat warning through Wednesday night, Minneapolis residents will have fewer options for getting out in the community Tuesday evening.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is temporarily closing the following 12 rec centers and canceling all scheduled activities at each:

All outdoor youth sports are also canceled Tuesday, as well as concerts and movies at Father Hennepin Bluff Park.

All other rec centers will stay open Tuesday night, as well as all of the city's wading pools, beaches, water parks and golf courses.

Adult sports and programs are still happening, though they are all also subject to cancelation.

Som-Fest will still go on as planned at the Lake Harriet Bandshell.

The 12 impacted rec centers will reopen Wednesday morning.

