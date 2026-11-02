Twin Cities college students are unusually energized for the midterms: "Our votes have power"

This year, one group not known for showing up seems unusually energized to cast a ballot.

Historically, more than half of Americans between the ages of 18 and 29 don't vote. In 2024, only 47% cast a ballot. That's compared to 65% of the general population, according to data from CIRCLE's National Study of Learning, Voting, and Engagement.

On the University of St. Thomas' Minneapolis campus, students gathered with excitement Monday to talk about voting. Adam Xiong is a 20-year-old student who says he skipped the last election, but not this one.

"I feel like one thing I heard was to vote for the people that can't, so I have a lot of friends that, you know, aren't necessarily like U.S. citizens yet, or are undocumented, so I'm like, I want to vote to speak their voices as well," Xiong said.

Immigration enforcement has his pal Rosemary Garcia invested, too, specifically the ICE raids in Minneapolis.

"That was something that's really big and how many families were separated. That's why I really wanted to vote," Garcia said.

Leah Ingram, program director of social impact and communications at the university's Center for the Common Good, says the student body has traditionally had a good turnout, but she feels a surge in this moment.

"I think this year there's more curiosity from folks that maybe wouldn't have voted or registered in the past," Ingram said. "It's like 'no I haven't voted, but I want to, I want to learn how.'"

And at the event, there were a lot of students who wanted to vote. Student organizer Alaijah Martin says this isn't about parties — it's about participation.

"It's not really about who you're voting for, it's just that you're voting, you're using your right, you are being engaged with your community, that you are seeing that this is something important," Martin said.

Traveonna Williams, a student from Columbia Heights, is focused on health care.

"A lot of people can't afford health care, and even the people that have insurance, it's still not always helpful for them," Williams said.

For student Assance Hinton, of Coon Rapids, affordability is top of mind.

"I used to pay $20 for a full tank of gas and I just paid $60 and it barely lasts the same, and it's not enough for people," Hinton said.

Research shows if people start voting young, they are more likely to become lifelong voters.



WCCO has an election guide that helps you meet candidates for office, check your registration and find your polling place.