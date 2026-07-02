Twin Cities beaches closed due to bacteria concerns ahead of holiday weekend

Warm temperatures and rounds of rain are fueling dangerous beach bacteria ahead of the holiday weekend.

The beach at Lake Hiawatha has been closed for the last few days.

The Three Rivers Park District says it's closed because of goose poop mixed with rain. According to Mayo Clinic, if ingested, some strains of bacteria can cause bad stomach cramps, bloody loose stools, vomiting and more.

"It's a bummer because it's awesome, we have these city lakes. It's incredible. Everybody should enjoy it," said Kerry Roth from Minneapolis. "What can we really do about it, I don't think anything."

The beaches at Bde Maka Ska were also closed this week but reopened Thursday after additional testing.

The beach at East Medicine Lake in Plymouth is closed for bacteria, as well as one at Lake McCarrons in Roseville.