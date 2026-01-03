Car fans flock to Minneapolis for Twin Cities Auto Show

At the Minneapolis Convention Center, it's horns honking, engines revving and car gurus gathering under one big roof.

The Twin Cities Auto Show began on Saturday. This year, it's running earlier than normal.

"I like the old stuff, you know, the older vehicles. I love 'em," said Mickey Strickler of Minneapolis.

The show welcomes everyone under the sun to "lookie-loo" or wander in with a purpose. Chris Leeman of Zimmerman is getting a look at possible future rides for his wife.

"We came here just to get kind of an all-around fit and feel of what she might like in the next year or two," Leeman said. "The Toyota cars right now ain't quite to the standard that I think I want my wife to be in."

There's more than 325 vehicles inside the convention center. Nobody is able to sell or haggle on the showroom floor.

"The show reflects the car business in a lot of ways," said Scott Lambert, president of the Twin Cities Auto Show. "Electric vehicles are in a big reset right now."

WCCO spoke to some attendees who gave their opinions of the automotive industry's current state.

"I think it sucks," Strickler said. "It's not like it used to be. It's hard to find good vehicles now."

"I like the Mazda 90 because of the inline-six engine," said Laun Aiken of Sauk Rapids. "I'm old school. I grew up driving inline-six vehicles, and so for them to reintroduce it into their line is kind of interesting."

The show runs now through Jan. 11. Tickets can be purchased online. First responders get in for free.