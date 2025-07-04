8 fall into Wright County river while tubing; no injuries reported

Vance Boelter says in court he wants “truth” to come out, and more headlines

No injuries have been reported after eight people fell into the Crow River while tubing in Wright County, Minnesota, on Friday, according to the sheriff's office.

County officials received a 911 call from a person on the 11000 block of 36th Circle Northeast in St. Michael around 9:55 a.m. The caller said several people had tipped their tubes in the river and were hanging onto tree branches.

Responding sheriff's deputies saw a man and a boy hanging onto a tree branch, and they weren't able to swim to shore, officials said. The deputies later learned that two adults and six children had tipped their tubes.

The sheriff's office said the eight people were either rescued by first responders or were able to make it to shore.

The Dayton, Hanover, Maple Grove, Rogers, and St. Michael fire departments, Dayton Police Department and Hennepin County Sheriff's Office assisted the sheriff's office during the incident.