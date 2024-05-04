Troy Hudson, integral part of Wolves' longest playoff run, now helping develop the next generation

Troy Hudson, integral part of Wolves’ longest run, still has love for the game

MINNEAPOLIS — Everyone is excited about the Minnesota Timberwolves' playoff run this year, including a player who was an integral part of the team's playoff run 20 years ago. But Troy Hudson is even more excited for his new role as a coach and mentor.

Hudson came from Southern Illinois University and made it to the big time, the NBA. That by itself is rare.

Hudson was part of the Wolves' longest playoff run: the 2004 team that went to the Western Conference Finals. He still lives in Minnesota, enjoys watching his former team and is still very much involved in the game he loves.

After ending his professional basketball career due to injuries, Hudson eventually began coaching. His first high school job was at Eagle Ridge Academy in Minnetonka. It was the first year of a program for a newly-formed girls' team.

"I had eight girls who had never touched a basketball before," he said. "They didn't know the rules. I had to teach them to line up at the free-throw line. I mean, just from scratch. So, I think that really helped me to understand how to have different approaches."

He's still coaching and learning. Only now the team is made up of 12-year-old boys.

It's a different challenge, but there's a goal beyond the game.

Troy Hudson WCCO



"Just the development of kids in a holistic approach. More than just the basketball skillsets. You can just learn so much from basketball, but at the same time in that medium, it's something where you have their attention," he said.

And one of the boys he coaches wears the same braids he did as a player. There is a good reason, he's 11-year-old Troy Hudson Jr. — a fan of his dad, but not intimidated by his skills.

"He shot the ball really well and could play off the pick and roll," Hudson Jr. said.

"But I would imagine you might have a chance to be better than him?" WCCO's Mike Max asked.

"Mhm," he responded.

His father is where he wants to be, giving back to his game by developing the next generation of young athletes.

"I'm pretty tough on my players, but I learned the right way is to first of all is to develop a relationship with them. A personal relationship with each and every one of them, because each and every one of them are different," Hudson said.

But back to the Wolves. What Hudson sees in this year's team reminds him a little of what he saw 20 years ago.

"You can tell they have a family bond," he said. "They may do it in a different way, but I think it's all the same. They're connected."