Trevor Larnach hits 3-run homer in 7-run 3rd inning as Twins beat Blue Jays 7-4

Trevor Larnach hit a three-run home run, Brooks Lee added a solo shot and the Minnesota Twins used a seven-run third inning to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-4 on Saturday for their fifth win in six games.

Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer left in the sixth inning because of a fractured big toe on his left foot. Springer fouled a ball off his foot in the third inning but completed his at bat, grounding out to third base.

Twins right-hander Joe Ryan (2-1) allowed two runs and two hits in seven innings to win his second straight start.

Lee started the decisive third inning with his second home run in two games and second this season. Ryan Jeffers drew a bases-loaded walk and Josh Bell drove in two runs with a bloop single to shallow center.

Larnach capped the inning with a 398-foot drive to right, his first homer of 2026.

The Twins have homered in 25 consecutive games in Toronto, hitting 53 total homers in that span. Their last game without a homer in Toronto was August 25, 2017.

Daulton Varsho and Jesús Sánchez hit two-run home runs for Toronto.

Blue Jays left-hander Eric Lauer (1-2) allowed seven runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked five and struck out three.

Springer walked to begin the game and scored when Varsho homered for the second consecutive game, his second homer.

Ryan responded by retiring 20 of the final 22 batters he faced. Ryan hit Nathan Lukes to begin the second before Ernie Clement grounded into a double play.

Toronto slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singled off Ryan to begin the fourth, but the next three batters flied out.

Sánchez homered off Cole Sands in the ninth, his second of the season.

Blue Jays RHP Max Scherzer (1-1, 3.38 ERA) is scheduled to face Twins RHP Taj Bradley (2-0, 1.08) in Sunday's series finale.