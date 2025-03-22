'No viable path' for trash collection after St. Paul council blocks site plans

With less than two weeks left until St. Paul, Minnesota is set to begin citywide trash services with a new hauler, Mayor Melvin Carter says the plans are in jeopardy.

Carter says the city is 'in crisis' after the city council unanimously voted to block plans for FCC Environmental' s dispatch center.

The plot of land in question, 560 Randolph Street, has been contested by the West Seventh Ft. Road Federation for months.

President Meg Duhr says the group would rather see the plot of land be used for housing.

"We have a longterm vision, and so does the city. The site has what we're calling a million dollar view of the Mississippi river valley – it's 1200 feet from the river. It's along a major corridor for us," Duhr said. "We want houses – we want amenities. We want things that can be a benefit to the community and the city. Not a parking lot for trash trucks."

Carter says there's just one problem – FCC Environmental already bought the land at 560 Randolph St – a multi-million-dollar investment – and has been running trucks in and out daily for the last several months as it ramps up its plans to start full trash service on April 1.

"They've spent 9 months – five million dollars. The notion that can be replicated somewhere else is rooted somewhere not in reality," Carter said. "We have 300 thousand residents. I don't know anyone able to jump up in two weeks and clear all of their trash."

Carter is urging the council to call an emergency meeting – and says every single opportunity is currently on the table.

"I think there are a number of other parcels that are in much more industrialized areas that could be evaluated – sites that are even closer to where the garbage is actually tipped," Duhr said. "It's kind of on (the city). If they hadn't done the homework on the zoning complexity before they acquired the land, and the city hadn't looked at comprehensive planning, it's unfortunate and it's going to be complicated, but that's not the Ft. Road Federations fault."