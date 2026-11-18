Minnesota band Trampled by Turtles is taking fans back to basics with the release of its 10th studio album, "Good Dogs."

The album, recorded entirely using analog equipment, is taking an unconventional approach to its release. For the first two months, fans can only purchase the new music on vinyl or cassette. The band is holding off on streaming services during that time.

The decision is drawing attention from independent record stores, including Minneapolis' Electric Fetus, which is among the retailers getting an exclusive first opportunity to sell the album.

Jim Novak, a music buyer at Electric Fetus, says the physical format offers an experience that digital music cannot replicate.

"There's a warmth to analog. There is a whole ritual of putting on a vinyl record where you have to take it out of the sleeve and put it on the turntable," Novak said.

Novak says the opportunity to help launch an album from a well-established Minnesota band is especially meaningful for independent retailers.

"For a band like Trampled by Turtles, who's very well established and they hold a special place in our hearts to reach out to us and say, hey, we want you to help launch this album with us. That's very special. We are flattered and very excited," Novak said.

Fans are also embracing the return to physical music.

Tom Smith, a Trampled by Turtles fan, says he appreciates that the band is supporting independent record stores and encouraging listeners to own a physical copy.

"The fact that they're doing this to help support independent record stores, and the only way to get it for now is to have a physical copy in your hands. I love that. That's old school," Smith said.

Smith says listening to vinyl also encourages people to slow down and give music their full attention.

"You got to sit down and listen to the thing. Flip it over. It's not like listening on your phone where you're not really paying attention," Smith said.

The release offers fans a chance to experience new music the old-fashioned way while giving independent record stores a central role in bringing the album to listeners.