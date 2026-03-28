Train derailment prompts evacuations in northern Minnesota

A train derailment in Roseau County, Minnesota, on Saturday morning has prompted evacuations, according to the sheriff's office.

A CN spokesperson in an email to Sheriff Steve Gust said 17 rail cars derailed "in various positions" north of Warroad around 4:50 a.m.

"There are no reported leaks, injuries or fires and no impact to crossings," the spokesperson said.

According to the sheriff's office, an evacuation zone from 400th Street to County Road 137 along Highway 313 has been established as a precaution. The Patch Motel on State Avenue in Warroad is open to anyone who needs to evacuate.

Warroad Fire Chief Damien McMillin said in a radio interview with KQ92 on Saturday morning that "a couple" derailed cars are considered "dangerous goods," a designation that the Federal Railroad Administration says includes energy products, chemicals, hazardous wastes and radioactive materials.

CN said the cause of the derailment is under investigation.