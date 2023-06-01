Train containing hazardous materials derails near Minnesota-Canada border

LANCASTER, Minn. – For the second time within two months, a train carrying hazardous materials has derailed in Minnesota.

Canadian Pacific (CPKC) says 24 cars on a freight train went off the rails Wednesday at about 4:30 p.m. near the Kittson County town of Lancaster, which is about 10 miles south of the Canadian border.

Some of the cars are carrying hazardous materials, but CPKC says there are no leaks as of late Wednesday night. No one has been reported hurt, and CPKC also says there are no waterways in the area.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz tweeted about the derailment late Wednesday evening.

State officials are working with local emergency managers after a train derailed near Lancaster. Glad to hear that no injuries are reported and the site is contained. Experts are on the way to survey the site and make sure the community has everything they need. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) June 1, 2023

In mid-April, a BNSF train derailed in the southwestern Minnesota town of Raymond, spilling ethanol and causing a fire, which led to evacuations.

Just days later, a BNSF train derailed in southwestern Wisconsin, and two of the train's cars ended up floating down the Mississippi River. Those cars didn't contain hazardous materials, but other cars on the train contained lithium-ion batteries.

And this past weekend, a BNSF train with cars carrying rocks derailed outside of St. Cloud.

In February, a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. Eleven of the cars contained hazardous materials, including vinyl chloride, and several cars started on fire, leading to a five-day evacuation of residents.