Train collides with stalled vehicle in central Minnesota; 1 injured

A 62-year-old motorist is injured after a train crashed into a vehicle that stalled on the tracks in Randall, Minnesota, early Friday, according to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office.

The agency first learned about the collision on East Sixth Street around 2:31 a.m. Officials said the motorist, identified as James Pogreba of Cushing, Minnesota, was driving on the street when his vehicle stalled on the railroad tracks.

Pogreba got out of the vehicle before the Amtrak train hit it, but was hit by debris from the collision, the sheriff's office said. The Cushing resident was airlifted to a hospital with "unknown injuries," according to officials.

WCCO has reached out to Amtrak for more information, but has yet to hear back.