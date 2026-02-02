Married couple dead after train collides with SUV in northern Minnesota

A married couple is dead after the car they were in collided with a train in Farden Township, Minnesota, on Friday morning, according to the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office.

The crash at the County Road 101 crossing was reported around 9:57 a.m. Investigators said a 61-year-old Cass Lake, Minnesota, man was driving a 2016 Dodge Journey southbound on the road when it stopped just ahead of the railroad tracks, the sheriff's office said.

The Dodge "proceeded to cross the tracks" as the train approached the intersection, resulting in the collision. The man, identified as Douglas Stewart, and 42-year-old Tiffany Stewart, who was riding in the SUV, died at the scene, according to officials.

Investigators with the sheriff's office are looking into the crash.

Farden Township is around 211 miles northwest of Minneapolis.