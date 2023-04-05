Missouri tornado kills multiple people, causes widespread damage: "It's just heartbreaking"

Severe storms batter parts of Midwest Tornadoes hit parts of Midwest as more severe weather threatens millions 01:23

Multiple people were killed in southeastern Missouri when a tornado struck the area before dawn Wednesday morning, authorities said. A Missouri State Highway Patrol troop said on Twitter that injuries and fatalities were confirmed in the Glenallen area of Bollinger County, about 50 miles south of St. Louis.

The tornado moved through the rural area between 3:30 and 4 a.m., said Sgt. Clark Parrott of the highway patrol. He said it caused "multiple injuries and multiple deaths," but he didn't say how many.

"The damage is pretty widespread. It's just heartbreaking to see it," Parrott said.

He said said a search and rescue operation is underway that involves multiple agencies. Crews are having to use chainsaws to cutback trees and brush to reach homes.

"A tornado definitely touched down, there is damage to homes, we know that, there have been people injured, we don't know the extent," said Justin Gibbs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky.

Patrol is on the scene assisting multiple agencies with search and rescue efforts.



Please avoid the area and give first responders room to operate.



This picture was taken west of Marble Hill. pic.twitter.com/vDahm5UHnI — MSHP Troop E (@MSHPTrooperE) April 5, 2023

The Storm Prediction Center said up to 40 million people from Chicago, Indianapolis, Detroit to Memphis, Tennessee, were at risk for storms later Wednesday, with the greatest threat from lower Michigan, across the middle to lower Ohio River valley and into the mid-South.

Storms were moving Wednesday morning across the Ozarks in northern Arkansas and southern Missouri, prompting tornado warnings.

Gibbs said it appears initially that the Missouri tornado was on the ground for 15-20 miles in the area about 90 miles south of St. Louis. He said the weather service will send a survey team to the area later Wednesday to assess the damage and determine the strength of the tornado.

The highway patrol had earlier reported suspected tornado damage with a widespread debris field and some injuries in Bollinger County in the state's southeast near the communities of Grassy and Marble Hill.

The storms come after severe weather and possibly dozens of tornadoes killed at least 33 people days ago, meaning more potential misery for those whose homes were destroyed in Arkansas, Iowa and Illinois.

The fierce storms started last Friday and continued into the weekend spawned deadly tornadoes in 11 states as the system plodded through Arkansas and onto the South, Midwest and Northeast.