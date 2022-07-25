Tony Finau wins 2022 3M Open with dramatic comeback

BLAINE, Minn. -- The fourth 3M Open is in the books here at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, and Tony Finau is the champion with a dramatic comeback finish on the back nine.

It was a drama-packed back nine. Scott Piercy led by five at one point, then fell apart. The downfall was punctuated by a triple bogey on 14, as it took him two shots to get out of a fairway bunker, the second going in the water.

That opened the door for Finau, who hung around all weekend then rattled off four birdies on the back nine, thanks to multiple long putts. And just like that, he had the lead for good.

"So satisfying. That (putt) on 15, that's what dreams are made of right there," Finau said. "I knew about five feet out, this is right down the barrel. So it was nice to make that, drive the green on 16, get up and down, and then I look up on the leaderboard, and I had some wiggle room. I don't know if that's a good thing. I felt like I was the chaser all week. And all of a sudden, I was the one being chased. But very satisfying to get this win."

"Tony made some good putts, and the crowds were going crazy. It was fun for me personally to roll one in at 14," said another fan favorite. Fargo's Tom Hoge. A two-time Minnesota amateur champion, Hoge finished tied for fourth.

"For me it's as close as we get to North Dakota, so it's fun to come back and see a lot of familiar faces, and it was great to have that support this week," he said.

A fun week for Finau who has played in all four 3M Opens. Part of the reason is that he has cousins who live in the Twin Cities. They got to see his third PGA Tour win.

"It was amazing. Just having my family here this week, to celebrate with them. It was the first time I've won with them in attendance and here with me. So this is gonna be a special one for a long time," said Finau, who finished -17, three clear of the second place.

Finau is one of just two top 20 ranked players in the field here at the 3M, an ideal result for the PGA Tour.