Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

Tomatoes recalled in 14 states due to salmonella risk, FDA says

By
Lucia I Suarez Sang
Associate Managing Editor
Lucia Suarez Sang is an associate managing editor at CBSNews.com. Previously, Lucia was the director of digital content at FOX61 News in Connecticut and has previously written for outlets including FoxNews.com, Fox News Latino and the Rutland Herald.
Read Full Bio
Lucia I Suarez Sang
Edited By
Kiki Intarasuwan
News Editor
Kiki Intarasuwan is a news editor for CBS News & Stations.
Read Full Bio
Kiki Intarasuwan

/ CBS News

Two brands of tomatoes have been recalled in 14 states due to possible salmonella contamination, the Food and Drug Administration said this week.

Ray & Mascari Inc. recalled four-count Vine Ripe tomatoes that were sold by Gordon Food Service Stores in 11 states, including New York, Illinois, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

According to the FDA, Ray & Mascari Inc. was notified by Hanshaw & Caping Farms of Immokalee, Florida, that they were recalling a lot of tomatoes they had received and repacked into 4 Count Vine Ripe Tomatoes due to the possible presence of salmonella in their facility.

vice-ripe.jpg
Tomatoes from Ray & Mascari Inc. have been recalled due to a possible salmonella risk, the Food and Drug Administration said. Food and Drug Administration

People infected with salmonella can often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare cases, salmonella can result in more serious illness and can be fatal in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. The FDA said that while no illnesses have been reported from the tomatoes, it recommends consumers either throw out the tomatoes or return them if they are unopened.

The tomatoes were sold in plastic clamshells and had a VINE RIPE TOMATOES label containing "Packed by Ray & Mascari Inc."

The other states impacted by this recall are Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, Tennessee, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

1-williams-farm-case.jpg
Williams Farms Repack LLC is recalling tomatoes sold to wholesalers in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia. Food and Drug Administration

Meanwhile, Williams Farms Repack LLC is recalling tomatoes sold to wholesalers in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia and had been distributed between April 23-28, 2025, the FDA said in a separate notice.

The tomatoes affected by this recall can be found on the FDA's website.

Lucia I Suarez Sang

Lucia Suarez Sang is an associate managing editor at CBSNews.com. Previously, Lucia was the director of digital content at FOX61 News in Connecticut and has previously written for outlets including FoxNews.com, Fox News Latino and the Rutland Herald.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.