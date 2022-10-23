Toddler expected to survive after being shot in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say a toddler was injured in a shooting Saturday night, but she is expected to survive.

Just after 10 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired outside a residence in the 2200 block of Fifth Avenue North.

CBS

Police found the injured toddler inside a home and EMS transported her to a hospital.

Police said homicide detectives came to the scene because of the potential seriousness of the injuries given the age of the victim.

Here's what a neighbor said he heard.

"Just laying in the bed and heard over 16 shots, someone said that it was some fireworks, and I was like, no, it's not fireworks, that's gunshots," Rahim Clark said. "About 10 minutes later, we hear ambulance and everything showing up on the scene."

Police have not reported any arrests.