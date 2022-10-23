Watch CBS News
Crime

Toddler expected to survive after being shot in Minneapolis

By Adam Duxter

/ CBS Minnesota

Toddler shot in Minneapolis expected to survive
Toddler shot in Minneapolis expected to survive 01:16

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say a toddler was injured in a shooting Saturday night, but she is expected to survive.

Just after 10 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired outside a residence in the 2200 block of Fifth Avenue North.

6a-vo-toddler-shot-wcco27hy.jpg
CBS

Police found the injured toddler inside a home and EMS transported her to a hospital. 

Police said homicide detectives came to the scene because of the potential seriousness of the injuries given the age of the victim. 

Here's what a neighbor said he heard.  

"Just laying in the bed and heard over 16 shots, someone said that it was some fireworks, and I was like, no, it's not fireworks, that's gunshots," Rahim Clark said. "About 10 minutes later, we hear ambulance and everything showing up on the scene."

Police have not reported any arrests.

Adam Duxter
web-adam-duxter.jpg

Born and raised in Metro Detroit, Adam loves all things Michigan, but is thrilled to now call Minnesota home.

First published on October 23, 2022 / 7:25 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.