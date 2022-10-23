2 teenagers shot in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two teenagers were injured in a shooting in north Minneapolis Saturday night, according to police.

The shooting occurred on the 3300 block of Colfax Avenue North around 9:30 p.m.

Responding officers found a boy and a girl with gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening. Both teens were hospitalized.

No arrests have been made. Police said they are investigating.

Half an hour later, and about three miles away on the 2200 block of Fifth Avenue North, a toddler was also shot. She is expected to survive. Police have not said the two shootings are connected.