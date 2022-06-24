Toddler killed, woman injured in Maple Grove crash
MAPLE GROVE – A toddler is dead following a crash early Thursday evening in Maple Grove.
First responders were called to the 16000 block of County Road 81 at about 5:23 p.m. on a report of a two-vehicle crash.
One of the vehicles contained a 2-and-a-half-year-old child and a 31-year-old woman. The child was pronounced deceased at a local hospital, while the woman was hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle wasn't hurt and is cooperating with investigators.
