Toddler killed, woman injured in Maple Grove crash

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MAPLE GROVE – A toddler is dead following a crash early Thursday evening in Maple Grove.

First responders were called to the 16000 block of County Road 81 at about 5:23 p.m. on a report of a two-vehicle crash.

One of the vehicles contained a 2-and-a-half-year-old child and a 31-year-old woman. The child was pronounced deceased at a local hospital, while the woman was hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle wasn't hurt and is cooperating with investigators.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 23, 2022 / 9:38 PM

