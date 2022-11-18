Tips for keeping Thanksgiving costs down this year

MINNEAPOLIS -- Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and it might be something you've been planning for weeks, or you may still need to pull things together.

Rising costs are also a factor for this year's meal.

One option is to turn to grocery stores like Cub for their pre-made dinners. Their fully cooked turkey diners come with seven sides, and all you have to do is order at least 24 hours in advance and heat them up.

"It's stuffing, gravy, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, orange cranberry relish, and then our rolls," said xxx. "And then of course dessert."

A traditional turkey dinner for 10 includes a whole bird, for $150. Their turkey breast dinner for 6 costs $100 so comes out to roughly $17 a person, without tax.

"Customers like it because of the convenience and they can spend more time with their guests," said xxx.

If you want to wow your guests, you could also go the extra mile. Local restaurants like Red Cow are standing by for orders.

With Red Cow's option, you can take the credit for $239. The meal feeds up to 8 which comes out to roughly $30 a person. There's also tax and an optional tip.

For each kit, Red Cow is donating $25 to the Masonic Children's Hospital.

You can also try Vinai's Hmong spin on the day with steam buns, turkey legs, and Hmong sausage for roughly $60 a person with taxes and fees.

Meals from Mara at the Four Seasons will run roughly $63 a person with taxes and fees.

Mucci's is also offering a turkey and stuffing calzone meal for two for roughly $52 per person with fees.

Whatever your choice, the real secret ingredient is good company around the table.