Watch CBS News
Sports

Minnesota Timberwolves, Wild fans savoring playoff excitement

By
Adam Duxter
Adam Duxter
Reporter
Born and raised in Metro Detroit, Adam loves all things Michigan, but is thrilled to now call Minnesota home.
Read Full Bio
Adam Duxter

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesota sports fans go all out for Timberwolves, Wild
Minnesota sports fans go all out for Timberwolves, Wild 01:37

Minnesota sports fans are on the edge of their seats; the Timberwolves and Wild have never both won a playoff series in the same year.

It's an opportunity that has fans like Alex Schneider and his partner Karin Knudson going all out.

"It's just a moment, I don't know. A collective moment," Schneider said while getting his first tattoo at Beloved Studios in Roseville.

It's a moment he wants to memorialize in ink with two words: Naz Reid.

"Timberwolves fans are bruised but committed," Knudson said. 

Dozens of Wolves fans sat down Saturday to forever remember this moment.

"There were so many years, right? Where you go to the stadium and people are wearing gear from 20 to 30 years ago," Knudson said. "To have the team put it together now feels really good and really rewarding."

At Xcel Energy Center, executive chef Matt Rosson says a new menu is in place for the playoff games.

"Xcel is a special place. This team is special. I love what I do here and I love I can be a part of it," he said. "I don't doubt we're going to have a lot of playoff hockey here in the next weeks and months."

Adam Duxter
web-adam-duxter-1.jpg

Born and raised in Metro Detroit, Adam loves all things Michigan, but is thrilled to now call Minnesota home.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.