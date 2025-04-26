Minnesota Timberwolves, Wild fans savoring playoff excitement

Minnesota sports fans go all out for Timberwolves, Wild

Minnesota sports fans go all out for Timberwolves, Wild

Minnesota sports fans are on the edge of their seats; the Timberwolves and Wild have never both won a playoff series in the same year.

It's an opportunity that has fans like Alex Schneider and his partner Karin Knudson going all out.

"It's just a moment, I don't know. A collective moment," Schneider said while getting his first tattoo at Beloved Studios in Roseville.

It's a moment he wants to memorialize in ink with two words: Naz Reid.

"Timberwolves fans are bruised but committed," Knudson said.

Dozens of Wolves fans sat down Saturday to forever remember this moment.

"There were so many years, right? Where you go to the stadium and people are wearing gear from 20 to 30 years ago," Knudson said. "To have the team put it together now feels really good and really rewarding."

At Xcel Energy Center, executive chef Matt Rosson says a new menu is in place for the playoff games.

"Xcel is a special place. This team is special. I love what I do here and I love I can be a part of it," he said. "I don't doubt we're going to have a lot of playoff hockey here in the next weeks and months."