Curry scores 26 points, Warriors hand Timberwolves their 5th straight loss

Stephen Curry scored 26 points to lead the Golden State Warriors past Minnesota 111-85 on Sunday, the fifth straight loss for the Timberwolves and their longest skid in more than three years.

Curry added seven assists and four of his team's season-high 20 steals after being listed as questionable to play because of knee soreness. Moses Moody added 19 points and eight rebounds for the Warriors (26-21), who moved within 1 1/2 games of the Timberwolves (27-19) for seventh place in the Western Conference.

Brandin Podziemski had 12 points, six assists and four steals for the Warriors, who have won seven of their last 10 games.

Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 32 points and 11 rebounds after the game was postponed a day following the fatal shooting of a Minneapolis man by federal immigration officers.

There was a pregame moment of silence held for Alex Pretti, and a subdued crowd found little to cheer as the Timberwolves stumbled to their lowest final score in more than four years since a 104-84 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at home on Nov. 5, 2021. This was their first time under 100 points this season.

The Timberwolves found a burst of energy for a 10-0 run to close the first half, capped by a 3-pointer from Edwards that cut Golden State's lead to 47-46. But they started the third quarter as flat as they did the first and trailed by double digits for the final 16:15 of the game. The last skid this long for the Timberwolves was six games from Dec. 21-31, 2022.

Forwards Julius Randle (11 points) and Jaden McDaniels (three points) combined to shoot 4 for 19 from the floor for the Timberwolves.

After the rematch here on Monday night, Golden State plays at Utah, and Minnesota plays at Dallas, both on Wednesday.