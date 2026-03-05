Anthony Edwards' big slam over RJ Barrett sparks Timberwolves to 115-107 win over Raptors

Anthony Edwards scored 22 points, including an impressive two-handed slam over RJ Barrett, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Toronto Raptors 115-107 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory.

In the third quarter, Edwards used a crossover dribble to get free in the lane, elevated well above the rim and slammed it home, flexing and yelling at Barrett afterward. Barrett gave Edwards a little bump as they ran back up the court.

Coming off a 41-point performance in Minnesota's 117-110 win over Memphis on Tuesday night, Edwards had an efficient night, shooting 8 of 12 from the field and 5 of 8 from 3-point range.

With Houston falling to Golden State in overtime, the Timberwolves (40-23) moved one game ahead of the Rockets for third place in the Western Conference.

Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 12 rebounds, Julius Randle scored 17 and Donte DiVincenzo had 16 points for the Wolves.

Barrett led the Raptors with 25 points and Immanuel Quickley added 18. Toronto has lost four of five but remains fifth in the East.

Listed as questionable for the game with a sprained left thumb, the Raptors' Brandon Ingram scored 14 points on 5-of-16 shooting.

Minnesota led 55-54 at halftime and took control with an 11-0 run in the third quarter for an 86-70 lead.

Up next

Raptors: Host Dallas on Sunday.

Timberwolves: Host Orlando on Saturday.