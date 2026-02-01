Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle lead Timberwolves to a 131-114 victory over the Grizzlies

Anthony Edwards scored 33 points, Julius Randle added 27 points and seven assists, and the Minnesota Timberwolves won their fourth straight, 131-114 over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.

Minnesota's winning streak was punctuated by a wire-to-wire victory over the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night. All four wins have been by double-digits.

Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels had 20 points apiece for the Timberwolves, Reid adding nine rebounds. Rudy Gobert grabbed 16 boards and added a pair of blocks.

Ty Jerome, playing in his first game of the season after recovering from a right calf strain, led Memphis with 20 points and six assists but could not prevent the Grizzlies from losing their sixth straight.

GG Jackson added 19 points and Jaylen Wells had 15.

Memphis has struggled of late, its losing streak coming amid injuries and reports the team is willing to trade star guard Ja Morant before Thursday's deadline. Morant was one of seven Memphis rotation players who sat out against the Timberwolves. Memphis did get the return of Jerome, signed as a free agent last summer.

Memphis had long-range shooting problems in the first half, making only one of its first 18 attempts from outside the 3-point arc. In the third quarter, Minnesota extended a 58-49 halftime lead to 92-73, making 12 of its first 16 shots in the quarter. The Timberwolves lead entering the fourth was 97-79.

Minnesota kept the lead at double-digits and coasted home after extending the advantage to 22 points with 3:46 remaining.

The teams will face each other Monday night in Memphis.