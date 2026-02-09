Timberwolves' Reid, Hawks' Gueye ejected after scuffle late in Minnesota's 138-116 win over Atlanta

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid and Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye were ejected Monday night after an altercation early in the fourth quarter of Minnesota's 138-116 win.

Gueye appeared to trip Reid, who got up and immediately got in the face of Gueye, setting off a scuffle. Players, coaches and arena staff tried to separate the two, but the pushing and shoving continued and Atlanta center Jock Landale fell to the floor in the fracas. At one point, Reid threatened a punch, but no punches were thrown.

Gueye was called for a foul on the play and, after a lengthy review, both players were ejected with double technical fouls.

Naz Reid #11 of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Mouhamed Gueye #18 of the Atlanta Hawks get into a scrum in the fourth quarter at Target Center on February 09, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Reid and Gueye were ejected from the game. David Berding / Getty Images

Landale had scratches on his neck from the altercation, but stayed in the game.

Reid left the game with seven points and six rebounds as Minnesota recovered after a pair of disappointing losses to New Orleans and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Gueye had 10 points and seven rebounds off the bench for the Hawks.