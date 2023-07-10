Timberwolves re-sign Nickeil Alexander-Walker
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Timberwolves continued their offseason spending spree on young talent Monday with a new deal for Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
Alexander-Walker, 24, joined the Wolves last season as part of the three-team trade that sent D'Angelo Russell to the Los Angeles Lakers. In 23 games, he averaged 5.9 points, 1.4 assists and 1.8 rebounds.
The Wolves did not announce the terms of the deal.
So far, this offseason has been all about retaining young talent for the Timberwolves, with new contracts handed out to Alexander-Walker, star Anthony Edwards (21) and Naz Reid (23). They also signed free agents Troy Brown Jr. (23) from the Lakers and Shake Milton (26) of the Philadelphia 76ers. President of basketball operations Tim Connelly has indicated an extension for Jaden McDaniels (22) is also a top priority.
