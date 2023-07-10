Timberwolves re-sign Nickeil Alexander-Walker

2023 NBA Draft: Timberwolves trade up for Leonard Miller, get Jaylen Clark later

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Timberwolves continued their offseason spending spree on young talent Monday with a new deal for Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Alexander-Walker, 24, joined the Wolves last season as part of the three-team trade that sent D'Angelo Russell to the Los Angeles Lakers. In 23 games, he averaged 5.9 points, 1.4 assists and 1.8 rebounds.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 09: Nickeil Alexander-Walker #9 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts after a play in the third quarter of the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Target Center on April 9, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

The Wolves did not announce the terms of the deal.

So far, this offseason has been all about retaining young talent for the Timberwolves, with new contracts handed out to Alexander-Walker, star Anthony Edwards (21) and Naz Reid (23). They also signed free agents Troy Brown Jr. (23) from the Lakers and Shake Milton (26) of the Philadelphia 76ers. President of basketball operations Tim Connelly has indicated an extension for Jaden McDaniels (22) is also a top priority.