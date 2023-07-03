Anthony Edwards reportedly agrees to 5-year, $260M extension with Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS -- Timberwolves fans can breathe easy -- star Anthony Edwards has reportedly agreed to a much anticipated contract extension.

The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski reported Monday that Edwards and the Wolves have agreed to a five-year, $260 million extension.

Edwards became eligible for an extension this offseason, and Timberwolves' president of basketball operations Tim Connelly promised Edwards would get an offer "the minute we're allowed to talk."

The Wolves took Edwards No. 1 overall in the 2020 draft, and he's lived up that lofty status, becoming one of the league's best young players. He earned his first All-Star nod last season, averaging 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists a game. At just 21 years old, he led the team in scoring and played in all but three games.

Ant, as he's affectionately known by fans, was even more impressive in the playoffs, averaging 31.6 points over five games against the eventual NBA champion Denver Nuggets.

Barring a long rumored trade of Karl-Anthony Towns, the Wolves' starting five next season will likely be Edwards, Towns, Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley and Jaden McDaniels. Connelly has indicated an extension for McDaniels is likely this offseason as well.