Timberwolves sign rookie Leonard Miller, 2 others

2023 NBA Draft: Timberwolves trade up for Leonard Miller, get Jaylen Clark later

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Timberwolves announced a trio of signings on Sunday, including their top pick in the NBA draft.

The Wolves did not announce terms of the deals for rookie Leonard Miller, Shake Milton or Troy Brown Jr.

Miller, a 6'10" forward, scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in his NBA Summer League debut Friday. The Wolves drafted him 33rd overall last month.

Milton comes to the Wolves from the Philadelphia 76ers. The 6'5" guard averaged 8.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists off the bench last season.

Brown Jr. played with the Los Angeles Lakers last season, averaging 7.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists.