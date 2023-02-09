Watch CBS News
Timberwolves

Report: Wolves trade D'Angelo Russell to Lakers, Mike Conley Jr. coming to Minnesota in 3-team deal

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – After three seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, point guard D'Angelo Russell is packing up and heading to the City of Angels.

ESPN sources report Wednesday night that Russell is being traded in a three-team deal, and will soon join the Los Angeles Lakers.


The Utah Jazz will also send Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt to the Lakers, while point guard Mike Conley Jr. will move to Minnesota.  

Check back for more details in this developing story.

