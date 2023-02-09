Report: Wolves trade D'Angelo Russell to Lakers, Mike Conley Jr. coming to Minnesota in 3-team deal

MINNEAPOLIS – After three seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, point guard D'Angelo Russell is packing up and heading to the City of Angels.

ESPN sources report Wednesday night that Russell is being traded in a three-team deal, and will soon join the Los Angeles Lakers.

ESPN Sources: The Lakers are finalizing deal to land Minnesota’s D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in trade including Mike Conley and picks to Timberwolves and Russell Westbrook and a lightly protected 2027 LA first-round pick to Jazz. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023



The Utah Jazz will also send Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt to the Lakers, while point guard Mike Conley Jr. will move to Minnesota.



