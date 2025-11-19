Timberwolves' McDaniels misses his first game in nearly two years because of a sprained wrist

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels was ruled out of Wednesday's game against Washington because of a sprained left wrist, his first absence in nearly two years.

McDaniels played a season-low 23 minutes in Minnesota's 120-96 win over Dallas on Monday, exiting for good late in the third quarter with the Timberwolves leading by 27 points.

McDaniels most recently sat out of a game on Dec. 8, 2023, the last of eight consecutive contests he missed with a sprained right ankle. He played in 188 straight games after that, including 31 games in the playoffs over the last two years.

McDaniels, who is Minnesota's best perimeter defender, is averaging 17.5 points per game and leading the NBA in 3-point shooting (52.1%), both by far career-best rates. His field-goal (55.3%) and free-throw (84.2%) shooting rates are also the highest of his six seasons in the league.