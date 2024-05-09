Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns wins NBA's social justice award

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns has won the NBA's top social justice award for his efforts in helping Minnesota restore voting rights to formerly incarcerated felons.

The league announced Towns as the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Thursday.

"I was speechless," Towns told CBS Mornings. "To be able to be recognized for the work I do in my community is a huge honor, but the name behind the award, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, to be recgonized by such an amazing man, I was left speechless."

The league said Towns "played a pivotal role in the passing of Bill HF28 – Minnesota's Restore the Vote bill, allowing formerly incarcerated individuals the right to vote alongside every other eligible voting Minnesotan."

"Towns used his platform and voice in support of the bill, while also spotlighting issues related to mass incarceration," the NBA said. "Towns gave his time, participating in community conversations and meeting with key organizations."

Towns said his late mother Jacqueline Towns, a native of the Dominican Republic, inspired him to fight for voting rights.

"Being an American, you feel truly American when you have the ability to vote," he said. "So an American right that I feel was taken away from so many people and a right that my mother, when she was given the right, it meant the world to her. It felt only right to fight for everyone else to have that same right."

Towns is the fourth Timberwolf to win an NBA award this season. Rudy Gobert earned his fourth Defensive Player of the Year award, Mike Conley was named Teammate of the Year and Naz Reid was awarded Sixth Man of the Year.

On the court, Towns was named an All-Star this season.

The Wolves return to Target Center Friday for game three of the Western Conference semifinals — their first at home this round. They lead the Denver Nuggets 2-0 in the series. In the playoffs, Towns is averaging 20.7 points and 9 rebounds a game. He's shooting 57% from the field and 54% from three.

"I just think that the unity that we're playing with," Towns said. "I think we're playing very humble basketball as well and we're playing very determined basketball."

The Minnesota Supreme Court is currently reviewing a challenge to HF28 brought by the Minnesota Voters Alliance. The group argued the law violates a clause in the state constitution that says felons cannot vote "unless restored to civil rights," contending the language means all their civil rights, not just some. An Anoka County judge overruled their challenge and the appeal was brought before the Supreme Court last month.