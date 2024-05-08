Timberwolves take on Nuggets in Minneapolis on Friday: Here's a look at ticket prices

Minnesota season ticket holder says love for the Wolves hasn't faded, even during down years

MINNEAPOLIS — The red-hot Minnesota Timberwolves are back home on Friday to take on the Denver Nuggets in game three of the Western Conference semifinal series. Tickets to the game are still available, but they won't come cheap.

The Wolves put together a defensive masterclass performance on Monday over the Nuggets, winning 106-80. Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns both scored 27 points and the team improved to a 6-0 record in the playoffs. What's more impressive is that the team got it done without center Rudy Gobert, who was just named the defensive player of the year.

If the Wolves are victorious on Friday and Sunday, they'll win the series and advance to the conference finals. And with all the excitement surrounding the team, tickets to Friday's game are in high demand.

DENVER, COLORADO - MAY 06: Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrates against the Denver Nuggets in the fourth quarter during Game Two of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs at Ball Arena on May 06, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Michael Nowakowski is with Ticket King, a secondary ticket partner of the Wolves. He told WCCO's Mike Max that the market has been off the charts, and he's been in the business for 30 years.

The cheapest tickets available — as of Wednesday morning — go for $244 on the Wolves' website. The cheapest tickets in the secondary market start at $323.

If you want to get a bit closer to the action, it'll cost you anywhere from $800 to more than $1,400.

Some of the most expensive tickets available range from several thousand dollars to a staggering $20,000.

Friday's game begins at 8:30 p.m. Sunday's game is scheduled for 7 p.m.