Timberwolves game 3 draws major crowds to downtown Minneapolis

Wolves fan take to downtown Minneapolis for Game 3

A packed Target Center was howlin' Saturday night. Fans started showing up hours before the game started decked out in team colors.

While the Timberwolves have a tough task, fans are not defeated.

"Series doesn't start till the road team wins, so we're still in this thing," smiled Kaleb White.

White drove over an hour to be amongst all the Timberwolves and watch what he hopes to be a win. The team might be trailing in the series, but businesses in the area are winning big.

Inside Gluek's Bar and Restaurant, it was shoulder to shoulder, a boost owner Dave Holcomb says is needed.

"For us we live on events, these are extremely important," Holcomb said.

He's expecting to nearly double what they'd normally make on Saturday night when a game is not on.

"Basically, the Olympics for us and we want to keep it going," Holcomb said.

