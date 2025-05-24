Watch CBS News
Local News

Timberwolves game 3 draws major crowds to downtown Minneapolis

By
Ubah Ali
Ubah Ali
Reporter
Ubah Ali joined WCCO-TV in September 2023. She makes history in Minnesota as the first Somali-American TV reporter in the Twin Cities.
Read Full Bio
Ubah Ali

/ CBS Minnesota

Wolves fan take to downtown Minneapolis for Game 3
Wolves fan take to downtown Minneapolis for Game 3 01:46

A packed Target Center was howlin' Saturday night. Fans started showing up hours before the game started decked out in team colors.

While the Timberwolves have a tough task, fans are not defeated.

"Series doesn't start till the road team wins, so we're still in this thing," smiled Kaleb White.

White drove over an hour to be amongst all the Timberwolves and watch what he hopes to be a win. The team might be trailing in the series, but businesses in the area are winning big.

Inside Gluek's Bar and Restaurant, it was shoulder to shoulder, a boost owner Dave Holcomb says is needed.

"For us we live on events, these are extremely important," Holcomb said.

He's expecting to nearly double what they'd normally make on Saturday night when a game is not on.

"Basically, the Olympics for us and we want to keep it going," Holcomb said.

The latest Minnesota sports news can be found here.

Ubah Ali

Ubah Ali joined WCCO-TV in September 2023. She makes history in Minnesota as the first Somali-American TV reporter in the Twin Cities.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.