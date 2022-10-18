Watch CBS News
Timberwolves finalize roster before season tips off Wednesday

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Timberwolves have finalized their roster ahead of their season opener on Wednesday.

 Here are your opening day Wolves:

  • Kyle Anderson 
  • Anthony Edwards  
  • Bryn Forbes 
  • Luka Garza 
  • Rudy Gobert  
  • Nathan Knight  
  • Jaden McDaniels 
  • Jordan McLaughlin  
  • Josh Minott 
  • Wendell Moore Jr.  
  • Jaylen Nowell  
  • Eric Paschall 
  • Taurean Prince  
  • Naz Reid  
  • Austin Rivers 
  • D'Angelo Russell  
  • Karl-Anthony Towns

There aren't any surprises there -- the real roster intrigue comes from how head coach Chris Finch will use his two big men, Towns and Gobert. Another step forward for Edwards and improved play from Russell would also go a long way towards an improved finish for the Wolves, who were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs last year.

The Wolves start the season Wednesday at 7 p.m. at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

First published on October 18, 2022 / 7:57 AM

