Timberwolves finalize roster before season tips off Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Timberwolves have finalized their roster ahead of their season opener on Wednesday.

Here are your opening day Wolves:

Kyle Anderson

Anthony Edwards

Bryn Forbes

Luka Garza

Rudy Gobert

Nathan Knight

Jaden McDaniels

Jordan McLaughlin

Josh Minott

Wendell Moore Jr.

Jaylen Nowell

Eric Paschall

Taurean Prince

Naz Reid

Austin Rivers

D'Angelo Russell

Karl-Anthony Towns

There aren't any surprises there -- the real roster intrigue comes from how head coach Chris Finch will use his two big men, Towns and Gobert. Another step forward for Edwards and improved play from Russell would also go a long way towards an improved finish for the Wolves, who were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs last year.

The Wolves start the season Wednesday at 7 p.m. at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder.