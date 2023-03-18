Timberwolves' Edwards leaves game with sprained right ankle

CHICAGO — Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards left the game against the Chicago Bulls on Friday because of a sprained right ankle.

Edwards was hurt late in the first quarter when he landed awkwardly after jumping while throwing a pass. He stayed down clutching his ankle before being helped to the back.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards grimaces after apparent an injury during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago, Friday, March 17, 2023. Nam Y. Huh / AP

Losing Edwards would be a big blow for the Timberwolves, who came in tied for seventh in the Western Conference and are trying to avoid the play-in. He came into the game averaging 25 points and made his first All-Star team this year.