Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo has been cleared for full-team basketball activities, continuing his progress in recovering from surgery to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon just seven months ago.

The Timberwolves announced the update on DiVincenzo on Tuesday, without specifying a timetable for his return to game play. But the ninth-year player has made impressive strides throughout the rehabilitation process that began immediately after he went down during a playoff game last season.

DiVincenzo suffered the Achilles injury early in the first quarter of Game 4 of the first-round series against Denver, which Minnesota went on to win. Star guard Anthony Edwards also exited that game with a left knee injury, before returning for the next round.

Edwards had surgery last month on his right knee, sidelining him indefinitely. He said last week he envied how much further DiVincenzo was with on-court work in the ramp-up to return to game action.

The Timberwolves play at Oklahoma City on Wednesday.