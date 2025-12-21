Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch fined after ejection against Oklahoma City Thunder

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch was tossed early in Friday's win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, and he now faces a fine for his conduct.

The NBA has fined Finch $35,000 for "directing inappropriate language toward game officials and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection."

Head coach Chris Finch of the Minnesota Timberwolves is escorted off the floor after being ejected in the first quarter of the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Target Center on December 19, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. David Berding / Getty Images

With the beginning of the holiday break, a national broadcast and the defending champions in town, the atmosphere at Target Center was especially revved up — and so was Finch about some noncalls he argued were fouls on the Thunder.

Finch has long expressed particular irritation with the way Minnesota's games against Oklahoma City have been officiated, and he lost it after Julius Randle muscled up at the rim against 7-footer Isaiah Hartenstein and missed without drawing a whistle.

Finch chased referee John Butler up the court to yell his case and quickly picked up a technical foul. Then he charged at the rest of the crew during the break and got a second one with the accompanying ejection.

Finch had to be restrained by his assistant coaches and team security before relenting and leaving the court to a roaring ovation with 6:19 left in the first quarter.

The Wolves trailed early in the game, but clutch play on both ends of the court from star Anthony Edwards — returning from injury — gave them a 112-107 win over the league-leading Thunder. It was one of just three losses for Oklahoma City this season.

The Thunder topped the Wolves in five games in last season's Western Conference Finals.