Edwards' unlikely 3-pointer clinches Wolves win over Celtics

Anthony Edwards scored 39 points, including an unlikely 3-pointer that sealed the game, and the Minnesota Timberwolves held off the Boston Celtics 119-115 on Saturday.

Julius Randle had 16 points and Donte DiVincenzo added 15 for the Timberwolves, who put six players in double figures and beat a team with a .500 or better record for the first time in eight tries this season.

Jaylen Brown tied a season high with 41 points for Boston, which lost for just the second time in seven games. Neemias Queta tied a career best with 19 points and grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds. Derrick White scored 16.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is Nov. 18, 2025.