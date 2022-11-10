Wolves unveil new City Edition uniforms celebrating Minnesota's creativity

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Timberwolves unveiled their new City Edition uniforms Thursday, which they say celebrate the state's "vibrant creative community."

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Wolves say the white base "symbolizes the canvas on which creativity comes to life." The team also said the colorful pattern on the chest will be different on every jersey, "to reflect the distinctive style of each of our players and the one-of-one creatives in our community."

"Minnesota is home to a community of bold and unique artists, creators, doers and makers across all mediums, and we're excited to commemorate that with this year's City Edition," Timberwolves Chief Marketing Officer Mike Grahl said.

The Wolves will debut the jerseys on the court Nov. 21, and wear them 22 times after that this season. Fans can now buy them online and at the team store at Target Center.

Perhaps the new duds will spark some life in a team that has looked lost and listless thus far this season. The Wolves are 5-7 and ranked 10th in the Western Conference as of Thursday.