Watch CBS News
Politics

Walz, Jensen set to debate in Rochester Tuesday

By Pauleen Le

/ CBS Minnesota

Walz, Jensen set to debate Tuesday
Walz, Jensen set to debate Tuesday 01:28

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- The Minnesota governor's race heats up Tuesday night with another debate.

While technically their second debate this year, it will be the first time Gov. Tim Walz and Republican candidate Dr. Scott Jensen will meet as official party candidates.

Among the biggest issues facing our state: abortion and crime, and you can bet we'll hear more about both from the two candidatesas they square off, this time in Rochester.

In terms of crime, Walz has said he wants more funding for police, but a deal for that fell apart at the legislature. Jensen has said that's not enough, calling for tougher sentences for violent offenders. He also wants carjacking to be declared as its own crime with serious penalties.

Abortion became a hot button issue when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Ever since, Walz has stood strong, vowing to defend the right to abortion in Minnesota. Jensen, meanwhile, has changed his tone, initially saying he'd like to ban abortion, but later saying there should be exceptions in cases of rape and incest.

Tuesday's debate comes as a the latest poll numbers show the governor still leading in the race. A MinnPost survey shows Walz ahead of Jensen 47% to 42%.  

Both candidates are spending big bucks in this crucial last stretch to get your support. A new campaign finance report shows Walz had $3.2 million cash on hand through mid-September and has raised more than $4.2 million since the beginning of this year.

Jensen had $864,000 available to spend as of the latest filing and has brought in more than $3 million since January. That includes a public subsidy payment totaling more than $580,000 dollars.

Both candidates have spent tens of thousands on texting outreach, direct mail, digital ads and TV ads.  

This will be their second of only three debates before election day.

Pauleen Le
web-pauleen-le.jpg

Pauleen is a journalist with a passion for telling stories. Nothing makes her happier than talking to ordinary extraordinary people, and using beautiful pictures and solid writing to share their amazing stories with the world.

First published on October 18, 2022 / 6:30 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.