Walz, Jensen set to debate in Rochester Tuesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- The Minnesota governor's race heats up Tuesday night with another debate.

While technically their second debate this year, it will be the first time Gov. Tim Walz and Republican candidate Dr. Scott Jensen will meet as official party candidates.

Among the biggest issues facing our state: abortion and crime, and you can bet we'll hear more about both from the two candidatesas they square off, this time in Rochester.

In terms of crime, Walz has said he wants more funding for police, but a deal for that fell apart at the legislature. Jensen has said that's not enough, calling for tougher sentences for violent offenders. He also wants carjacking to be declared as its own crime with serious penalties.

Abortion became a hot button issue when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Ever since, Walz has stood strong, vowing to defend the right to abortion in Minnesota. Jensen, meanwhile, has changed his tone, initially saying he'd like to ban abortion, but later saying there should be exceptions in cases of rape and incest.

Tuesday's debate comes as a the latest poll numbers show the governor still leading in the race. A MinnPost survey shows Walz ahead of Jensen 47% to 42%.

Both candidates are spending big bucks in this crucial last stretch to get your support. A new campaign finance report shows Walz had $3.2 million cash on hand through mid-September and has raised more than $4.2 million since the beginning of this year.

Jensen had $864,000 available to spend as of the latest filing and has brought in more than $3 million since January. That includes a public subsidy payment totaling more than $580,000 dollars.

Both candidates have spent tens of thousands on texting outreach, direct mail, digital ads and TV ads.

This will be their second of only three debates before election day.