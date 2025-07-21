TikTok trend tracking UV index for tanning is "alarming," dermatologist says

On sunny or even cloudy days, the UV index can be a good thing to check.

"It's five, moderate. But you're still supposed to use sun protection it says," explained Claira Wright, a University of Minnesota sophomore as she checked her phone.

But many Gen Z-ers aren't using the index to avoid peak UV hours — they're tracking them for tanning.

"It's incredibly alarming. They're using it to optimize the amount of time they need to spend sun tanning and getting as dark as possible," said Dr. Cynthia Nicholson, a pediatric dermatologist with M Health Fairview.

A recent survey by the American Academy of Dermatology says 67% of Americans report getting tan or darker skin in 2024, up from 54% in 2020.

"We know that the early sun exposure that you get early in life, even before 20 or so, increases our risk quite dramatically of developing a skin cancer," said Nicholson.

The UV index measures the intensity of ultraviolet radiation from the sun on a scale of 0 to 11. The higher the number, the higher the risk of UV exposure, Nicholson says.

When the UV index is low, she says it's still a good idea to wear sunscreen.

Between 3 and 7, sunglasses, hats, and a sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher are needed to help protect you.

At the very high or extreme levels, more action is needed.

"If you're looking at nine to 11-plus you really shouldn't even be outside," said Nicholson.

Wright's friends often tan when the UV level is nine or higher.

"And I usually go with my friends. Some of my friends don't use SPF but I'm always the one using SPF," said Wright.

While social media trends eventually disappear, the effects of sun damage can last a lifetime.