Greater Minnesota News

Three injured in hit-and-run in Duluth, 1 arrested

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn. -- Three people were injured early Saturday morning after a hit-and-run in Duluth.

Duluth police say that officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East 4th Street around 12:15 a.m. 

A 53-year-old man suffered a broken leg, a 41-year-old man had minor injuries, and another 53-year-old man suffered unknown injuries.

St. Louis County Deputies located a suspect vehicle a short while later. A 29-year-old woman was arrested without incident and booked into St. Louis County Jail pending charges that include first-degree assault and criminal vehicular operation.

