Three dead after western Wisconsin house fire

Three people are dead after a house fire in a small western Wisconsin town early Saturday.

The fire on Shogren Road in Anderson Township was reported around 4:48 a.m., according to the Burnett County Sheriff's Office.

When first responders arrived, the home was fully engulfed. The sheriff's office said three people who lived in the home were found dead. They have not been publicly identified.

The fire is under investigation with the help of the Office of the State Fire Marshal.