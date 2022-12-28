Though many plan to make resolutions, few follow through
With 2023 fast approaching are you thinking about a New Year's Resolution?
More than 35% of Americans are expected a New Year's resolution, but we know that many people don't end up sticking to them.
"Setting yourself up for success and sticking to a goal is hard," said Sydney E. Scott, assistant professor of marketing at Olin Business School. "But is the issue your willpower, or your plan?"
