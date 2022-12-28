Watch CBS News
Links & Numbers

Though many plan to make resolutions, few follow through

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Dec. 28, 2022
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Dec. 28, 2022 01:16

With 2023 fast approaching are you thinking about a New Year's Resolution?

More than 35% of Americans are expected a New Year's resolution, but we know that many people don't end up sticking to them.

"Setting yourself up for success and sticking to a goal is hard," said Sydney E. Scott, assistant professor of marketing at Olin Business School. "But is the issue your willpower, or your plan?"

Click here for more information.

First published on December 28, 2022 / 8:46 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.