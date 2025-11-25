Minnesota teen honors father's legacy by celebrating "100 Kind Deeds Day" every Black Friday

WCCO took a drive through the fog on Tuesday to Northfield High School in Northfield, Minnesota, to meet a shy sophomore with a big heart.

The idea for "100 Kind Deeds Day" came to Nika Hirsch when she was 7, something to overcome her anxiety disorder called selective mutism. It was sparked by a conversation with her mother.

"When we were talking about what Black Friday was, and she, her little brain was sort of not comprehending how someone could enjoy Thanksgiving and then the next day go, you know, clobber their neighbor over a Cabbage Patch Doll," said mom Jana Hirsch.

Nika Hirsch said the day was a chance to get "out of my shell and work on my shyness or like selective mutism."

Every year since, the good deeds multiplied. A new community grew with inspiration from her whole family, including her father, Rico.

"It's become more of a way to honor him and less than just a fun activity that she was doing to spread kindness," Nika Hirsch said. "It's a little more a way to carry on his legacy."

Rico Hirsch passed away from brain cancer about four years ago, but 100 Good Deeds Day has carried on.

"Rico was a force and he loved life so much. And it was actually one of the last kind of conversations that we were talking about, and he said, 'You got to keep making this life rock,'" Jana Hirsch said.

So that's what Nika Hirsch is doing. Here's how it works: starting at midnight on Friday, you have 24 hours to do something kind for someone and share it on social media by tagging @thisliferocks.

An anonymous donor will give $1 to the Conquer Cancer Foundation for each random act of kindness they do.

"Nika has really overcome a ton of obstacles in her own life and has been really able to see through any darkness by the kind things that she does," said Northfield High School teacher Katherine Norrie.

Recently, Nina Hirsch was diagnosed with cancer.

"I don't want any families to have to go through the things our family has been through," Nika Hirsch said. "So if my little seven-year-old idea can help, I'm going to keep going."

She will be up bright and early Black Friday, ready to accomplish as many good deeds she can to make this life rock, just like her father wanted.

"I do think he's always with us. He's always looking over us," she said.

Check out This Life Rocks on Facebook to find out more and how you can help grow Nika Hirsch's community of kindness.